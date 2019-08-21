Judith "Judy" Gilbert

January 13, 1933 - August 17, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Judith (Judy) Lucine Gilbert, age 86, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Born in Spring Valley, WI, on January 13, 1933, Judy was the daughter of Guy and Pearl (Crane) Bailey and graduated from Spring Valley High School. After high school, Judy lived and worked in Minneapolis, MN, where she met and married Kenneth "Ken" H. Hoffman on June 20, 1953. Ken and Judy lived and worked in Black River Falls, and Dodgeville, WI, before settling in Edgerton, where they raised their family: two sons and a daughter - Kurt, Keith and Holly. Judy earned a nursing degree from MATC, and was a nurse for many years at Edgerton Hospital, and later in Normal, IL, and Noblesville, IN, where she and Ken were transferred for his work. Eventually, Judy and Ken returned to Edgerton after retirement. Judy was a Bethel series and Sunday School teacher at Central Lutheran Church, and enjoyed singing, gardening, cooking, sewing, traveling, painting, and playing with her grandchildren. In September of 1995, Judy's husband of 42 years, Ken Hoffman, passed away. Judy met Donald (Don) Gilbert as fellow members of the Central Lutheran Church choir, and the two widowed choir mates were united in marriage on November 11, 1997. Judy and Don enjoyed singing, traveling, their pets, and attending their grandchildren's activities and events.

Judy is survived by her husband of 22 years, Don Gilbert; children: Kurt (Kathy) Hoffman, Keith Hoffman, and Holly (Daryl) Fox; stepdaughters: Beverly Bussey, Bonnie Thompson, Barbara (Dominic) Gorniak; and stepson, Bradley Gilbert. She is further survived by grandchildren: Eric (Cindy) Hoffman, Leah (Michael) Mitchell, Joel (Jessica Ratino) Hoffman, Paige Hoffman, Brett Hoffman, Ryan (Kate Ludwig) Fox, Kelly (Andrew Byrnes) Fox, Christian (Erin Kautz) Fox, Ethan (Ellen Converse) Fox, Nolan Fox, Sylvia Fox, Vincent Fox; step grandchildren: Thomas (Carlos Ramirez) Bussey, Laura (Ben) Kaker, Brandy (Matt) Young, Lance Thompson, Shayanne (Nick) Siefkas, Ben Gilbert, Tanner (Katie) Gilbert, Nicole (Nick) Beavers, Dominic Gorniak, Jr; great-grandson, Elliot Hoffman; step great-grandchildren: Owen Kaker, Dylan Kaker, Lincoln Beavers, Josephine Beavers, and Wesley Beavers; sister-in-law, Edith Hagen; and many beloved nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews. Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Guy and Pearl Bailey; first husband, Kenneth Hoffman; siblings: Kathryn Lewis, Maxine Bailey, Florence Sandvig, William Bailey, Lynn Bailey, Joseph Bailey, Marilyn Hodgin, and Walter Bailey; and many brothers and sisters-in-law.

Private services will be held. Burial will be Friday, August 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in Jenson Cemetery, Edgerton. Memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or Central Lutheran Church. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

