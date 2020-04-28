Judith "Judy" Freeman

July 5, 1957 - April 26, 2020
Brodhead, WI -- Judith "Judy" A. Freeman, 62, of Brodhead, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 with her family at her side. She was born July 5, 1957 in Edgerton, WI, a daughter of the late Merle H. and Virginia J. (Bladhorn) Freeman. Those who knew Judy can all agree she was a one of a kind. She was a straight shooter who told it like it was. She had quite the sense of humor, and knew how to make people laugh. Judy was a hard-working lady her entire life, and she instilled this in her children - if you can work, you work. She was strong, independent, and loved by many. Her travels with her brother, Jim, to Las Vegas and other places were always a highlight. She also loved to go fishing, play cards (especially pinochle and cribbage), and listen to Oldies music. Judy's true love though were her grandchildren, who she loved immensely.
Judy is survived by her son, Brandon (Alecia) Freeman; daughter, Nicole (Brandon) Wollin; grandchildren: Alexis, Heidi, Brielle and Tommy, and Holly, Gabriel, and Emmy; her siblings: Gerald Freeman, James (Janie) Freeman, and Sandra Martin; her beloved cousins; nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Freeman; and sister-in-law, Bernadette Freeman.
Funeral Service for Judy will be privately held at the Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Town of Center with Rev. Donald Fehlauer officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Bethel Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held later this year. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
We wish to truly thank Judy's brother, Jim, for all he has been able to do for her, and her cousins who would bring food out. Also, a thank you to Agrace Hospice, and nurse Liz, your care and compassion was so appreciated.