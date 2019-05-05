Judith "Judy" Dewey

March 2, 1945 - September 5, 2018

Camp Verde, AZ -- Judith (Judy) Joan Dewey of Camp Verde, AZ. died on September 5, 2018 after a series of illnesses. Judy was born on March 2, 1945 to George and Margaret Selvog. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1963. Judy was the co-owner of the Continental Spa, worked as an insurance agent, and was an apartment building owner all in Janesville and she worked at Oaklawn Academy in Edgerton. Judy enjoyed gardening, collecting Coca-Cola memorabilia, doing ceramics and baking.

Judy is survived by her children: Arthur (Shannon) Dewey of Janesville, Douglas (Helen) Dewey Jr of Cottonwood, AZ and Cindy Rein of Phoenix, AZ; her grandchildren: Mathew (Laura) Dewey, Shelby Dewey, Bradley, Bryan and Sarah Dewey, Amanda (Wes) Parramore, and Jamie Rein: her four great-grandchildren: Lilia, Kailynn, Greyson, and Harper. Judy is survived by her siblings: Charlotte Christiansen, Dennis (Vicky) Selvog, Keith (Diana Horve) Selvog, Tom Selvog, Peggy (Kevin) Fredricksen, Georgine (Thom) Foerster; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on June 1, 2019, beginning at 1 p.m. at the home of Dennis and Vicky Selvog, 5041 Woods Edge Rd., Janesville.