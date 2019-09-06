Judith "Judie" Siefert

July 18, 1940 - September 3, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Judith "Judie" M. Siefert, age 79, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on September 3, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 18, 1940, the daughter of the late Frank and Florence Klein. She grew up in Milwaukee, WI. Judie married Gene Siefert on November 28, 1959 in Milwaukee, and the two soon settled in the Janesville area where they raised their family. Although they divorced in 1980, they always remained close friends. Judie was a natural fit for the restaurant business, where she spent many of her working years. She became Rock County's first female bartender, and worked at the King's Pub, The Down Under, The King of Diamonds, and many other notable area restaurants and establishments before finally retiring from Janesville products. Judie loved to garden, take trips to the casino, and partake in the occasional cocktail. However, her real passion was cooking and hosting events for family and friends. Judie's amazing food was enjoyed by many over the years, and no one ever left her house hungry. She was a dedicated mother and grandmother, took great pride in her family, and truly cherished the time spent together. She always looked forward to next family get-together or holiday.

Judie is survived by her three sons: Mike Siefert of Janesville, Brian (Cathy) Siefert of Beloit and Eric (Gina) Siefert of Kenosha, WI; five grandchildren: Michael (Cynthia) Siefert, Andrew (Rachel) Siefert, Garrett Siefert, Ryan Williams, and Shane (Jordyn) Siefert; seven great-grandchildren: Layton, Michael, Sophia, Maddyn, Oakley, Sutton, and Abigail; sister, Susan Stamper of Mukwonago, WI; three nephews: Mark Stamper, Steve (Molly) Stamper, and Julie (John) Northern; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother-in-law, David Stamper.

Private family services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

A special thank you to Mercy Hospice for their love and support given to Judie.