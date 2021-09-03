Judith "Judi" Urban

Johnstown, WI - Judith P. "Judi" Urban, age 78, of Johnstown Township died at her home on August 31, 2021. She was born in Chicago, IL on July 15, 1943, the daughter of Clifford and Margaret (Logan) Grout. The family moved to Milton where Judi grew up and attended Milton schools. She married Richard A. Urban on February 15, 1958.
Judi was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in school and she then went to work for the Milton School District in food services where she was employed for 47 years. Judi was a past president of the Johnstown Center Cemetery Association and had been a member of the Johnstown Township Zoning Board. She formerly taught Sunday School at Faith United Methodist Church in Milton and more recently had attended the Compass Church in Janesville. Judi loved hunting and fishing and was a member of the Wisconsin Bow Hunters Association. Judi had a special love for her Dodge Truck with her name, JUDI on it.
Judi Urban is survived by her husband, Richard Urban; two sons, Kelly (Carol) Urban of Edgerton, Rick (Linda) Urban of Janesville; six grandchildren, Adam (Kim) Urban, Jenny Ludeman, Ashlee (Alex) Everson, Lauren Harris, Brooke Graves, Alan Urban; six great-grandchildren, Briana, Abi, Mara, Piper, Rylee and Brexton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Robert and Joan Urban; sister-in-law, Mary Meske. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Corinne Urban; two brothers, Clifford Grout and Dick Grout; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, William and Sandy Urban.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Services will follow at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 7th at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Scott Whiting of Compass Church officiating. Private burial will be at a later date at Johnstown Center Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
