June 1, 1937 - December 11, 2018
South Beloit, IL -- Judith "Judi" Pratt, age 81, of South Beloit, IL, died Tuesday, December 11, 2018, in her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born June 1, 1937, to the late Clinton and Mayme Hill. She married Martin Mears, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 1982. Judi then married Eugene Pratt on March 28, 1987, and he preceded her in death on January 24, 2015. She was a proud member of the Oneida Nation, and a longtime member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, being active in the Church Prayer Group. Judi enjoyed watching her granddaughters sporting events, and "her turkeys" on the patio. She was a longtime golfer, playing regularly on the Turtle Golf league. Judi also enjoyed her time with her "Dinner & Play" group. She will be remembered as a passionate caregiver to her sisters. Judi loved her family and created many wonderful memories with them.
She is survived by five children: Michelle Sisk Davis, Jeffrey (Kelly) Mears, Sherrie (Mike) Patrick, Robert (Laurie) Pratt and Kathy (Tammy Butts) Pratt; six grandchildren: Chet Mario Sisk, Chase Malik Sisk, Victoria Patrick, Tabitha Patrick, Saffron Mears and Ryan Pratt; her sister, Corinne (Rene) Heredia; and numerous cousins; nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; son, Jay Mears; and her three sisters: Marilyn Kuhl, Joyce Hodges and Joan Bell.
Judi's Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. on Monday December 17, 2018 in the Brian Mark Funeral Home, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, WI with Rev. Michelle Sisk Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until the time of service in the funeral home. Burial will be private. A memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.
Brian Mark Funeral Homes
1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit (608) 362-2000
The family would like to extend its sincere thanks to Dr. Natalie S. Callander, from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse