Judith D. "Jud" Coulter

November 8, 1941 - May 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Judith D. Coulter "Jud" age 77, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Oak Park Place with family by her side. She was born in Milwaukee, on November 8, 1941, and lived in Janesville all her life. Judy married her high school sweetheart, Gaylord G. Coulter "La" on April 7, 1962, and was married for 57 years. Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and was blessed to be a great grandmother. She was very proud of her family and they meant the world to her. For several years before passing, Judy battled and fought Lewy Body Dementia. Judy was a dedicated and hard worker. She worked at Parker Pen for 25 years before retiring in 1994, where most of her co-workers became her lifelong friends. After retirement she pursued her passion, her dream of owning her very own antique/craft store called JC Accents. Throughout her life, she crafted many masterpieces that became her family's heirlooms. Judy also loved going to auctions and flea markets where she purchased and refinished many antiques. She had a large collection of antiques, vintage bears, jewelry and dishware. Judy's enjoyment was refinishing furniture and making beautiful cherished creations out of absolutely nothing, which she poured her heart and soul into. These creations became her family's heirlooms and prized possessions. Not only was crafting her passion, she was a phenomenal cook, and could bake with the best of them. Family describes her as being like another Martha Stewart, and every occasion was like walking into a Fannie Mae Candy Shop. Her fudge was to die for. Judy was a vivacious and happy person who lived life to its fullest. She loved to laugh. Her smile and laughter was contagious and she could light up any room. She was full of life. She was kind, giving, and compassionate. Judy loved spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren in all their sporting events and other activities and cheering them on. Judy was a diehard Packer fan and loved Brett Favre. She enjoyed many things in life, such as reading the Bible, gardening, sewing, crocheting, knitting, going on Casino trips, and Flea Markets.

Judy is survived by her husband, Gaylord; four children: Stacey (Donnie) Hasselberger, Leslie (Joseph) Naddaf, Daniel (Bonnie) Coulter, and Douglas (Jana) Coulter; 15 grandchildren: Joseph, Morgan, Zachary, Nicholas, Alexandra, Christian, Julia, Andrew, Ashley, Perryn, Logan, Jake, Nora, Elly, and Wesley; 1 great grandchild, Aubree; a brother; sister-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Private Family services were held at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com