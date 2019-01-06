February 25, 1939 - January 1, 2019
Janesville, WI -- Judith Ann Ullius, age 79, of Janesville, passed away on January 1, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 25, 1939 in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of Morris and Helen (Holden) Kennedy. She graduated from Milton Union High School, and went on to become a registered nurse, retiring from Rock Haven Nursing Home after 20 years of service. She married Philip P. Ullius on July 21, 1976. Judy enjoyed casinos, bingo games, and many types of gambling. Her favorite bird was the cardinal, which you would find all over her house. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren, and family time.
Judy is survived by her children: Steve (Marlene) Spangler, Doug (Laura) Spangler, Warren Jr. (Kim) Spangler, Kevin Spangler, Rodney Lee (Kathy) Spangler, Kelli (John) Bauer, Caryn Oleston and Philip Scott (Heidi) Ullius. She is further survived by her brother, Mike (Lorie) Kennedy; and sister, Jackie Allen; as well as grandchildren: Seth, Ciera, Steven, Brandon, Nicholas, Shane, Adam, Courtney, Cody, Abbey and Gabrielle. Judy is preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Philip; and grandson, Shane.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at a later date. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting family with arrangements.
Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
828 S. Janesville Street, Milton, WI 53563 608-868-2542
The Ullius and Spangler family would like to extend a hand of thanks to the staff of Agrace HospiceCare, for their caring and compassion.
