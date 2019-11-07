Judith Ann Schweitzer

March 29, 1940 - November 5, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Judith Ann (Rose) Schweitzer, 79, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at her home in Janesville, WI, on November 5, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Lamar and Ruth (Westlund) Rose, born on March 29, 1940, in Kenosha, WI. Judy graduated from Burlington High School in 1958. She met and married the late Dean Edwardson in 1962, and resided in Fort Atkinson for 17 years. Together, they were blessed with three children, Leann, Lori, and Ronald. After Judy and Dean parted ways, she met and married the late Ray Schweitzer in 1981, and they lived in Janesville. Their love, compassion, and commitment to each other extended to their children, and a blended family was formed. Judy loved to read, and travel, and continually demonstrated her love for family and friends with her talent for crocheting unique gifts. In her younger years, she was known for her talent of ballroom dancing on roller-skates. She enjoyed golfing and bowling with her close friends who affectionately regarded their group as "The Farties." They shared many years of fun and games, traveling several places for tournaments and bonding. Judy had a fun-loving, straight forward, sarcastic humor that was appreciated by all who knew her. When asked how she wants to be remembered, she would say "Sassy!!!" In her most recent years, she found great joy and peace from her dog "Kippy", who was a constant loving companion to her and Ray until her last breath. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend, and the memories of her will be cherished forever.

Judy is survived by her children: Leann (Jon) Dehnert, Lori (Antonino) Herrera, and Ronald Edwardson; stepchildren, Pamela (Mike) Zuberbier, and Heidi (Sean) Ta'avao; grandchildren: Adam and Marlee Dehnert, Victoria and Contessa Herrera, Benjamin (Hannah) Zuberbier, Luther (Allie) Zuberbier, Mollie (Chris) Cooper, Helena (Dominic) Banks, and Sophia Ta'avao; great-grandchildren: Teddy, Weezy, Ray, and Jack Zuberbier; sister, Arlene (Rose) Amon; and many other family and friends. Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Schweitzer; parents, Lamar and Ruth Rose; brother, Ronald Rose; and nephew, David Amon.

A Christian funeral will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Friday, November 8, 2019, at ST. MATTHEW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 709 Milton Ave., Janesville, with a visitation at 11 a.m. until the time of service. The service will be officiated by Rev. James Janke. She will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com