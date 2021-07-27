Judith Ann (Murray) Rudnitzki

Janesville, WI - Judith Ann Rudnitzki, age 66, passed away peacefully in her Janesville home on Friday, July 23, 2021. She was born in Janesville on May 12, 1955, the daughter of LaVerne and Jane (Wagner) Murray. She married Robert Rudnitzki on Oct. 13, 1973.
Judy worked as a care-giver for several years at Options for Mercy Health. She enjoyed antiquing as well as her Goodwill thrift finds, and Lotto fun.
Judy is survived by her husband, Robert; and her son, Chris (Elizabeth) Rudnitzki and granddaughters. As well as her brothers and sisters: Dennis (Joan) Pegion, Bill (JoAnn) Murray, Bob (Partricia) Moloney, Tim Murray, Tom Murray and Ron (Penny) Larson.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Michael.
A memorial gathering will take place from noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Rudnitzki house, 747 Roosevelt Ave., Janesville. Private burial will be held at a later time in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville.
A special thank you to Mercy Hospice, especially, RN Lisa, Carol, and all others that were able to help with Judy's care.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.
