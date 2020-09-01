November 11, 1961 - August 27, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Judith Ann Miller, age 58, of Janesville passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Janesville on November 11, 1961, the daughter of Theodore and Donna (Anderson) Symons. Judy grew up in Janesville and attended Janesville and Milton schools. She married Marc A. Miller on August 23, 1996. She was formerly employed by Cherry's Steak and Prime and Denny's Restaurant. Judy enjoyed camping with her family and making artificial floral bouquets. She was a Past Honor Queen of Job's Daughters.
Judy is survived by her husband, Marc Miller; two sons, Clayton (Tosha) Miller and Talon Hall; three grandchildren: Grayson, Clayton Jr. and Kearstyn; her parents, Theodore and Donna Symons; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ron and Patricia Miller; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Judy was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Symons; her sister, Christine Symons; her grandparents: Art and Norma Symons, Jesse and Mildred Anderson.
Due to the present health situation, a celebration of Judy's life will be delayed until the spring of 2021. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville is assisting the family. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home www.henkeclaron.com