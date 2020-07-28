May 5, 1938 - July 26, 2020
Brodhead, WI -- Judith Ann Lund, age 82, passed away at her daughter's home on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Magnolia Township. She was born on May 5, 1938 in Center Township, Wisconsin, the daughter of George and Alice (Wesenberg) Ballmer. She married Kenneth Lund on February 20, 1960 at Orfordville Lutheran Church. Judy farmed with her husband on the family farm and was a member of the Orfordville Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her children, Gregory (Lynne) Lund and Luann (Michael) Varilek all of Brodhead; four grandchildren: Jenna Lund of Brodhead, Bo Lund of Brodhead, Stephanie Varilek of LaCrosse and Sarah Varilek of Brodhead; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; son, Steven Lund; three brothers: Victor, Kenneth and Rodney Ballmer; and one sister, June Janisch.
Private funeral services will be held. Burial will be in BETHEL CEMETERY, Town of Center. Memorials may be made to Orfordville Lutheran Church, 210 N Main, Orfordville, WI 53576. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is in charge of arrangements for the family.
The family would like to thank Monroe Hospice, Clarice, Kelly and Raelynn, Dr. Gaines Richardson and Hometown Helpers.