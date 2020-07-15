- July 8, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Judith Ann Loizzo, age 66, passed away in Janesville on July 8, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Janesville, Wisconsin.
She is survived by her husband and love of her life, Larry J. Loizzo; beloved daughters, Ani Loizzo and Kathryn Loizzo; siblings: Amy (Mark) Danielson, Sanderson (Vaughn Frick) D'Salix, and Mark (Heidi) Weisel; and her nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Weisel; father, Paul Weisel; and sister, Nancy Weisel.
In accordance with her wishes, services will not be held. She loved her family, friends and nature- especially flowers. We ask those who knew her to remember her as she was. We thank all of her family and friends for their support, prayers, and immense love. She will be dearly missed and never forgotten. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family