Judith Ann (Glime) Lemirande

October 1, 1940 - April 18, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE--- Judith Ann (nee Glime) Lemirande, resident of Janesville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at the age of 80, on April 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Judi was truly the matriarch of the family and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Born on October 1, 1940, Judi was the daughter of Alvin Joseph Glime and Emma Katherine Wotruba. Judi grew up in Lena, Wisconsin, and attended Lena High School, where she met the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Melvin Lemirande. They married on December 7, 1957, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Lena, and moved to Milwaukee where they were blessed with three wonderful boys. Eventually they moved their young family to Grafton, and Judi continued as a stay-at-home mom until the boys were in high school. Judy then began a career at Power Products, Grafton, as an assembler, then moved on to Rexnord, Grafton, as a supervisor, retiring in 2001.
Judi was an excellent cook who embraced her Belgian Bohemian heritage and made the best dumplings and poppyseed anything you could ever imagine. Her parties were legendary. It didn't matter who you were, you could count on three things: Good food, good drink and a warm welcome. Judi was the happiest when she was cooking for family and friends. She also enjoyed traveling to Arizona every winter with her husband Mel where she welcomed countless visitors and created loving memories that will be cherished forever.
As a mother, Judi was always there for her children; she showered them with love and supported them in every phase of their lives. She enjoyed watching them succeed in all their academic and sports goals. As a grandmother she shared that same love and devotion to her grandchildren. It brought her great joy to support her grandchildren in their many interests and activities. She loved going to her sons' and grandchildren's sporting events and cheering their teams on. She was their best cheerleader.
Judi had a close relationship with the Lord, and her Catholic faith was very important to her. She never turned away from a challenge and was a person for whom all who knew her aspired to be like. When attending weddings during the past few years, a popular game played during the reception was to determine which couple had been married the longest. After 63 years of marriage, Judi and Mel easily won this game and remained the last standing married couple.
Survived by her loving husband, Melvin Lemirande; mother of Patrick (Mary), Michael (Dawn), and Jeffrey (Anne); sister of Warren (Milvia) Glime, Franklin (Susan) Glime, Bradley (Janet) Glime, and Daniel (Janet) Glime; Proud grandmother of Lucas, Jacob, Bentley, Logan, Bailey, Conor, Kyle, Cara, Zachary, and Grant; and a Proud great grandmother of Nicola, Harrison, Charlotte, Grace, Mya, and Augustus. Judi was extremely close to her late maternal aunt, Esther Kanack. Judi was preceded in death by her parents; and infant sister, Mary Glime.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Noon at St. John Vianney Catholic Parish,at 1250 E. Racine St, Janesville with the Very Rev. Paul Ugo Arinze officiating. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Ann's Catholic Church, 11 Calle Iglesia, Tubac, Arizona 85646 or https://stannsparishtubacaz.org/. For those unable to attend the funeral, mass will be live streamed on the SJV Facebook page, YouTube and SJV.org. The family is being assisted by the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com