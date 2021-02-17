Judith A. (Young) "Judy" Dominguez

August 8, 1943 - February 13, 2021
Edgerton, WI - Judy (Young) Dominguez, age 77, passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on August 8, 1943 in Stoughton, WI, the daughter of Franklin and Melba Young (Schroeder). She graduated from Edgerton High School where she enjoyed playing on the baseball team. Judy worked at the Edgerton Shoe Factory, the Red Apple and later baked beautiful cakes for family and took care of other children in her home.
Judy married Florencio Dominguez on June 16th, 1978, and she spent her life raising her children, gardening, baking and cooking for her family. She was especially known for her delicious Christmas cookies and lasagna, among many other dishes. She was also an active member of Fulton Church where she was a Sunday School teacher, AWANA leader, an organizer for Vacation Bible School, and a member of the Women's Fellowship. Judy's biggest joy in life was caring for her family.
Judy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Florencio Dominguez; her six children Brian Anderson, Les Williams (Angie), David Dominguez (Brooke), Abel Dominguez, Andres Dominguez, Elisabeth Dominguez; her grandchildren Jacob, Jamie, Jacob, Berit, Benicio, Aubrey, and Emilia. She is further survived by her siblings Susan Bendler, Mike Young (Linda), Tom Young, Bob Young (Colleen), Howie Young (Shelly), and several other family members.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents Franklin and Melba Young, and siblings Carolyn Young, Rick Young and Rod Young.
Private services will be held at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home. Judy will be laid to rest in the Cooksville Cemetery in Cooksville, WI.
2 Timothy 4:7-8: I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day- and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.