Judith A. "Judy" Figi

Janesville, WI - Judy Lamm Figi, age 80, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Judy was born September 1, 1942 in Madison to Paul and Dorothy (Schultz) Lamm. She grew up in Middleton, WI, and graduated from Middleton HS in 1960. She went on to the University of Wisconsin where she earned her B.M. and M.M degrees from the University of Wisconsin School Of Music. In 1964 Judy began a two year assignment as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Sierra Leone, West Africa.
She was a Board Member of the Friends of Sierra Leone organization where she received the Friends of Sierra Leone Personal service Award. In addition, The National Organization of Sierra Leoneans in North America awarded Judy a Service to Sierra Leone Award.
Judy was a past member of the Beloit Janesville Symphony, Beloit Wind Ensemble, Rock Prairie Chamber Orchestra, Rock Prairie Band, and the Rock Prairie Dulcimers. She was a Meals On Wheels volunteer and also served as a Janesville Literacy Council Tutor.
During her teaching years Judy taught music at Marshall , Edison, St Mary's and St. John Vianney in Janesville and also worked as a substitute music teacher in the Janesville High Schools. She ended her school teaching career in 2004 after teaching 10 years at Yahara Valley Elementary School in Edgerton.
Judy and her husband Dave met in Sierra Leone in 1965 where both were Peace Corps Volunteers. They were married at Middleton's St. Bernard Catholic Church on August 23, 1969. They revisited Sierra Leone in 2004. And then from 2005 until 2009 Judy participated in the Rocky Mountain Chapter of Operation Classroom in-service of teachers and school construction projects in Makeni, Sierra Leone, West Africa.
Judy's Peace Corp's experience left her with a lifelong passion for travel and meeting people from different locations. Trips throughout the USA, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean, Micronesia and 30 cruises on ships or riverboats helped her meet that goal.
Judy is survived by her husband of 53 years David; children John (Megumi) of Singapore, Heather of Eugene, OR, and Alison [Jeremy) of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren Hana and Kai in Singapore and Liam in Leesburg; sisters Mary (Rick) Feltmann, Katy (Mark) Rogers, and Liz Lamm, brother Mike (Jan) Lamm, and many special cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Dorothy and brothers John (Scheri) and Tom (Barbara Samuel).
At Judy's request a private church funeral service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Friends Of Sierra Leone Organization or to the Janesville Literacy Council.
Arrangements are being handled by APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville.
