Judith A. "Judy" Figi

September 1, 1942 - December 1, 2022

Janesville, WI - Judy Lamm Figi, age 80, died on Thursday, December 1, 2022 at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Judy was born September 1, 1942 in Madison to Paul and Dorothy (Schultz) Lamm. She grew up in Middleton, WI, and graduated from Middleton HS in 1960. She went on to the University of Wisconsin where she earned her B.M. and M.M degrees from the University of Wisconsin School Of Music. In 1964 Judy began a two year assignment as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Sierra Leone, West Africa.

