Judith A. "Judie" Heffron

Janesville, WI - Judith A. Heffron, 83, of Janesville, Wisconsin and Spring Hill, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 30, 2021, after a short, fierce battle with cancer.
Judie was born in Rockford, Illinois on March 13, 1938, and was the daughter of the late Al and Valois Paye. Judie married the late Richard (Dick) Heffron in 1962 and celebrated 48 years together before his passing in 2010. She was a devoted and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Judie had numerous hobbies that she shared with family and friends. She was an excellent golfer and enjoyed golfing with her girlfriends at her homes in Wisconsin and Florida. She also loved hunting for treasures at thrift stores and garage sales, often taking her grandchildren and great-grandchildren along for the fun. Judie was a talented artist, excelling at ceramics, sewing, crocheting, and knitting. She will be forever remembered for her love of African Violets, holidays, Hallmark movies, and collectibles.
Judie is survived by her children and stepchildren: Darcie (Heffron) Schroeder, Roger Heffron (Catherine), Colleen (Heffron) Wright (Richard), Terry (Heffron) Kling, and Dale Heffron. She is also survived by her siblings, Linda (Paye) Scott and Larry Paye (Sherry); her 10 grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren; her foreign exchange "daughter" Amparito (Marco) Murillo; her furbaby Cali; and numerous relatives and dear friends. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Judith A. Heffron to your local hospice provider.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 4th, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Road, Janesville, WI. Family and friends may gather for a visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service and then are welcome to a gathering with refreshments immediately after the service, followed by a burial ceremony at the Mifflin Cemetery in Mifflin, WI. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
