April 28, 1940 - May 30,2019

Janesville, WI -- Judith A. Hubbell, age 79, of Fulton Township, passed away early Thursday evening, May 30, 2019 at Meriter Hospital, in Madison, following a brief illness. She was born April 28, 1940 in New York City, the daughter of the late William & Florence (Simms) Amos. She grew up on Long Island, and was a graduate of Rosalyn High School, Class of 1958. She then went on to college in Cincinnati, OH, graduating from, Western College for Women in 1962 with a Bachelor's Degree in History, and with a minor in English. Judi taught, 7th grade social studies, in a private school for 2 years. She also received her Master's Degree, in Education, from the UW-Whitewater, in December of 1989. On July 18, 1964 she married Alfred W. Hubbell in Cincinnati, OH, and then moved with him back to the Hubbell family farm, outside of Edgerton. Al preceded her in death on January 16, 2000. Judi was an active member of AAUW, D.A.R., Colonial Dames, the Janesville Sno-Chiefs, Evansville Sno-Devils, Porter 4-H, and a longtime member of Fulton Church. Some of the positions she held include D.A.R. Regent, 4-H Chairman and Cooking Leader, Sunday School Teacher, and many secretarial roles.

She is survived by her 4 children: Sarah (Philip) Ritman; Susan (Tom) Brede; Nancy (Ross) Starfeldt; and Lucy Hubbell; her 7 grandchildren: Abigail and Colby Ritman; Linda and Kevin Brede; and Ben; Elie; and Jon Starfeldt; 3 nephews and her brother-in-law. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Willard.

Funeral services will be held at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the FULTON CHURCH, 9209 N. Fulton St., Edgerton, (Fulton Township) with Rev. Jim Salimes officiating. Burial will follow in Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Fulton Church, 9209 N. Fulton St., Edgerton, WI 53534, or to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St., Janesville, WI 53548.

Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services

21 S. Austin Rd., (608)752-2444

www.whitcomb-lynch.com