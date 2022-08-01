Judith A. Gilbertson

April 8, 1944 - July 22, 2022

Evansville, WI - Judith A. Gilbertson, 78, of Evansville, WI passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Judy was born on April 8, 1944, in Bangor, ME to the late William Kimball and Edrie Fortin. On January 2, 2022, Judy and her husband Hank celebrated 37 years of marriage. Judy was kind, loving and helpful. She always cared about her children and spending time with friends at Badgerland Campground. She enjoyed sewing, spending time in her yellow rose garden, helping Hank at the Thresheree, and loved her dogs.