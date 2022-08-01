Evansville, WI - Judith A. Gilbertson, 78, of Evansville, WI passed away peacefully on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Agrace Hospice, Janesville. Judy was born on April 8, 1944, in Bangor, ME to the late William Kimball and Edrie Fortin. On January 2, 2022, Judy and her husband Hank celebrated 37 years of marriage. Judy was kind, loving and helpful. She always cared about her children and spending time with friends at Badgerland Campground. She enjoyed sewing, spending time in her yellow rose garden, helping Hank at the Thresheree, and loved her dogs.
Judy is survived by her husband, Henry "Hank" Gilbertson; children Dawn (Larry) Mercier, John Lawlor, Christopher (Jennifer) Lawlor,; grandchildren: Ariana (Kevin), Taylor, Bryce: 3 great-grandchildren: siblings: Donna (Reggie) Rheume, Gary (Arline) Moore, Kenneth Moore: mother-in-law: Lennora Gray; brother and sister-in-laws: Donald (Vicki) Gilbertson, Randy (Kathy) Gilbertson, Terri ( Roger) Babbler, Kris (Beth) Gilbertson, Cyndi (Mike) Wachter: and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother: Paul Moore; sister: Sherry Caldwell.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Madison. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 PM to 7 PM and from 10 AM until the start of services on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. www.wardhurtley.com
