September 29, 1929 - October 9, 2019

Rockton, IL -- Judith A. Engle, 80, of Rockton, IL, died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, South Beloit, IL. She was born on September 29, 1939 in Edgerton, WI, the daughter of Rupert E. and Pauline (Griffith) Moe. Judy attended both Edgerton and Janesville Schools and was a 1957 graduate of Janesville High School, Janesville, WI. She married Stanley Engle on October 15, 1966 and had two children, Marianne and Steve. He predeceased her in January 25, 1998. Judy was a nurse's aide on the maternity floor at Mercy Hospital from 1958 until 1967. After their children were grown and her husband retired, she returned to work, spending most of her working years at First American Credit Union, retiring in 2003. Through the years, Judy enjoyed bowling, tennis and most recently golf. She was a member of many card clubs, liked reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, sewing, and flowers. Judy enjoyed traveling to Florida and an occasional trip to the casino. Judy tried hard to make happy memories with her grandchildren but especially loved family dinners. She was an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church for over 40 years, teaching church school, being a lay leader, a communion visitor, member of the Altar Guild and Sara Circle. Judy was a dedicated wife, a loving mother and grandmother, a wonderful sister, and a friend to everyone.

Survivors include her children, Marianne (Kenneth Raiteri) Engle of Dayton, OH and Steven (Sheri Neubauer) Engle of Beloit, WI; grandchildren: Levi (Tiffany Hodder) Engle, Logan (Miranda Wehmeyer) Engle and Madison Engle all of Beloit, WI; great-grandchildren: Carter Engle, Leah Engle and Karlee Wehmeyer; siblings, Ronald (Diane) Moe of Waukesha, WI and Karen Moe of Rockton, IL; brother-in-law, Frank Engle of Janesville, WI; several nieces; nephews; and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband and her parents.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in St. Paul Lutheran Church, 617 St. Lawrence Ave., Beloit, WI, with Reverend Lucy Wynard officiating. Visitation of remembrance will be from 12 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Judy's name to St. Paul Lutheran Church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com