Judith A. (Dreifke) Lawrence

June 11, 1942 - May 28, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - JANESVILLE - Judith Ann Lawrence, age 78, of Janesville died Friday, May 28,2021 at Oak Park Place. She was born on June 11,1942 in Janesville, the daughter of Hillmore and Mary Elizabeth (Keller) Dreifke. She attended Wilson Elementary School and graduated from Janesville Craig High School.
Judith married David Alan Lawrence on September 3,1966 in Janesville. She was formerly employed by Household Finance Company. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir, served on the Evangelism Board and was a member of the Mary Circle. She was a past member of the Women of the Moose.
Judith Lawrence is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Lawrence; two brothers, Hilmer "Bud" (June) Dreifke, Burrill (Mary Jane) Dreifke; several nieces, nephews, and their children, all of whom Judie dearly loved. She was preceded in death by her husband, David Lawrence on June 23, 2014, her parents and her sister, LaVon Keehn.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Rev. Bond Haldeman will officiate. Entombment will follow at the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church or the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
"A heartfelt thank you to Heartland Hospice, especially nurse Amy, for all of their care and concern for Judie, her family and friends."
