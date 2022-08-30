Judith A. (Butts) Freitag

June 23, 1944 - August 27, 2022

DeForest, WI - Judith A. Freitag was born June 23, 1944 in Chicago. She passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin with loved ones at her side. She was 78 years old.

