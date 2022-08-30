Judith A. (Butts) Freitag

DeForest, WI - Judith A. Freitag was born June 23, 1944 in Chicago. She passed away on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin with loved ones at her side. She was 78 years old.
She was a lifelong resident of Walworth County, graduated from Bigfoot High School in 1962. She married David Freitag on September 5th, 1964 and lived in Delavan from 1964 to 2016. She worked at Sta-Rite Industries Credit Union for 22 years and was a long-time member of Calvary Community Church in Williams Bay, WI.
Judith is survived by her children Michele (Tony) Raymond, Steve (Jenni) Freitag, and Scott (Kim) Freitag; grandchildren Evelyn Raymond, AJ (Hillary), Alex, and Brynn Freitag, and Rebecca and Rachel Freitag; as well as her sister Pat (Chuck) Garrity.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Viola (Jurgens) Butts; and husband David M. Freitag.
The family will be receiving friends at Toynton's Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI on Sunday, September 4. Visitation begins at 2 pm and a brief service will follow at 3 pm.
For more information call the funeral home at 262-275-2171
To plant a tree in memory of Judith Freitag as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
