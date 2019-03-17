July 6, 1940 - March 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Judith A. Ash, 78, of Janesville, WI, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born on July 6, 1940 in Monroe, to Oscar and Olga Imhof. She was a 1957 graduate of Aquin Catholic High School in Freeport, IL. She married Joseph "Mike" Ash in Monroe on April 28, 1962. Judy was a member of MENSA since 1980. Upon moving to Janesville, she worked in the Insurance field, prior to starting her own private secretarial service until her failing health forced her to close the business. She was active in animal rights, and she and her husband provided care for or adopted many small animals and horses.

Judy is survived by her husband of 58 years; son, Michael; daughter, Maureen (Don) Huebner; granddaughter, Amanda (Codey Holcomb) Huebner; and a sister, Barbara (Bill Lamm).

At Judy's request, no will be no visitation will be held. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.

The family wishes to thank SSM Health for keeping her comfortable in her last few years.