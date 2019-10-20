October 16, 1943 - October 11, 2019

Formerly Janesville, WI -- Judith A. Anderson, age 75, a long-time Janesville resident passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Alden Estates of Jefferson, in Jefferson, WI, where she had resided since 2014. Judith was born in Janesville on October 16, 1943, the daughter of Marvin and Mildred (Emmert) Anderson. She grew up in Janesville, and graduated from Janesville Senior High School in 1963. Judith was employed for many years by the Parker Pen Company and the companies that purchased it until she retired. She enjoyed bowling and traveling. One of her fondest memories was a trip she took to California to visit the Roy Rogers museum. She was also an avid Elvis Presley fan.

Judith Anderson is survived by her sister-in-law, Marilyn Anderson of Jefferson; nephew, Kyle (Tammy) Anderson; niece, Chrys (Matt) Hay; grandnieces: Jennie Anderson, Sadie Anderson, Lauren (Brady) Hay and Abbey Hay; as well as cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Wayne Anderson, who passed away February 13, 2019.

Per Judy's request, private services were held at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville with interment at Milton Lawns Memorial Park.

