Juanita "Toots" Jensen

August 14, 1933 - December 9, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Juanita J. "Toots" Jensen, age 86, passed away, surrounded by family, on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. She was born in Fairview, WI on August 14, 1933, the daughter of Donald and Lena (Silbaugh) Donovan. She married Milford "Mick" Jensen on December 24, 1953 in Decatur, IA. Early in their marriage, she taught school in La Farge. They moved to Janesville in 1962. Toots worked at Parker Pen, retiring after 25 years of service. Toots dearly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed attending their sports events, as well as the Parker High School girl's basketball games. She loved watching sports, and was a Badger and Packer fan who never missed a game on TV. Toots also enjoyed delivering "Meals on Wheels" with her best friend, Bonnie, for many years.

Juanita is survived by her husband, Milford; four children: Olen (Karen) Jensen, Karla (Chuck) Keller, Terry (Karmen) Jensen, and Jill Ackerman (special friend Steve); 11 grandchildren: Brandon (Michelle) Jensen, Erik (Aimee) Jensen, Joshua Bent, Lindsey (Ken) Witter, Charles "Chuckie" Keller, Jeremy (Robin) Jensen, Jason Jensen (special friend Missy), Jodi Myers, Kelli Sullivan, Justin Ackerman, and Travis (Angie) Ackerman; 13 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Donovan; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Donnie Donovan.

A Prayer Service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2116 Mineral Point Ave, Janesville, WI 53548, with a visitation from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the CHURCH. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. the next day, Friday, December 13, 2019, at LA FARGE FREE METHODIST CHURCH, 214 S. Cherry St, La Farge, WI 54639, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the CHURCH. Interment will be in Bear Creek Cemetery. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory and Vosseteig Funeral Home in La Farge are assisting the family.