July 20, 1924 - September 1, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Juanita L. Nelson, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Oak Park Place. She was born in Borden, IN, on July 20, 1924, the daughter of John Frederick Smith and Gertrude (Miller) Smith. She was united in marriage with Robert Lee Johnson in Bloomington, IN on June 15, 1942, he was killed in World War II on July 3, 1944. Juanita then married Russell W. Heise on July 4, 1946, in Bloomington, and he preceded her in death on November 21, 1964. Juanita married Robert A. Nelson in Capron, IL on February 18, 1966, and he passed away on January 24, 1999, in McAllen, TX following Heart Surgery. She was Secretary-Treasurer of the H.P. Goodall Corp. before her retirement. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, the lottery and casinos. She loved traveling and most of all spending winters in Texas and dancing with her husband, Bob.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Janet Lee (David) Buckley; seven grandchildren: Robert (Heidi) Moccero, Shelley (Bernard) Carwardine, Joseph Moccero, John (France) Moccero, Paul (Hope) Moccero, James Moccero, and Laura (Chad) Easton; 14 great-grandchildren: Cody, Matthew, and Shawn Carwardine, Karla Moccero (Grant) Furger, Maeva and Mia Moccero; Adam, Emily, and Sophia Moccero, Christopher (Caylei), Anthony and Alex Moccero, Michael And Jacqueline Easton; and many other family and friends. Juanita was predeceased by her three husbands; parents; a sister; and two brothers, all of southern Indiana.

Private family services were held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com