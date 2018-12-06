January 23, 1940 - November 28, 2018
Darien, WI -- Juan S. Villalobos, 78, of Darien, WI, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Juan was born January 23, 1940 in Mexico, the son of Guadalupe and Cruz (Saldana) Villalobos. He was proud to become a U.S. citizen in 1997. He retired from Continental Plastics 2010. Juan loved going for rides with his daughters, watching his Packers, and visiting his friends at the Whisky Ranch Bar & Grill.
He is survived by his daughters: Betty Villalobos (Gary) Hallmann, Nancy Villalobos, Patricia (Robert) Eaton, Velma (Paul) Singh, Mary Fish, Virginia Vasquez, and Juanita (William) Reed; 21 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dora Valle, Francisca Bazaldua. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Villalobos; brothers: Jose Villalobos, Francisco Villalobos, Luis Villalobos, Alfonso Villalobos; and sister, Hortencia Sosa.
Visitation and Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, WI, on Saturday, December 8, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by Mass.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Rosman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1125 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI 53511. (608) 364-4477 www.rosmanfuneralhome.com
His family wishes to sincerely thank Beloit Hospice for the wonderful care and support given, especially thanking Hospice Nurse Jessica and Hospice Social Worker Elizabeth.
