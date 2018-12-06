Juan S. Villalobos

January 23, 1940 - November 28, 2018

Darien, WI -- Juan S. Villalobos, 78, of Darien, WI, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, November 28, 2018. Juan was born January 23, 1940 in Mexico, the son of Guadalupe and Cruz (Saldana) Villalobos. He was proud to become a U.S. citizen in 1997. He retired from Continental Plastics 2010. Juan loved going for rides with his daughters, watching his Packers, and visiting his friends at the Whisky Ranch Bar & Grill.

He is survived by his daughters: Betty Villalobos (Gary) Hallmann, Nancy Villalobos, Patricia (Robert) Eaton, Velma (Paul) Singh, Mary Fish, Virginia Vasquez, and Juanita (William) Reed; 21 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dora Valle, Francisca Bazaldua. He was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia Villalobos; brothers: Jose Villalobos, Francisco Villalobos, Luis Villalobos, Alfonso Villalobos; and sister, Hortencia Sosa.

Visitation and Funeral services will be held at St. Andrew Church, 714 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan, WI, on Saturday, December 8, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by Mass.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Rosman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1125 Cranston Road, Beloit, WI 53511. (608) 364-4477 www.rosmanfuneralhome.com

His family wishes to sincerely thank Beloit Hospice for the wonderful care and support given, especially thanking Hospice Nurse Jessica and Hospice Social Worker Elizabeth.

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse