Joyce Schaaf

September 1, 1941 - May 12, 2023

Janesville, WI - Joyce Schaaf, wonderful mother and caring soul, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, with her loving family by her side at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit, after a long and courageous battle with Dementia. Joyce was born in Mineral Point on September 1, 1941, the daughter of Harlan and Ellen (Owens) White. She graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1959.