Janesville, WI - Joyce Schaaf, wonderful mother and caring soul, passed away on Friday, May 12, 2023, with her loving family by her side at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit, after a long and courageous battle with Dementia. Joyce was born in Mineral Point on September 1, 1941, the daughter of Harlan and Ellen (Owens) White. She graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1959.
On September 5, 1964, Joyce married David Schaaf at the St. Paul's Catholic Church Rectory in Mineral Point.
On the day of the wedding, David's father told him. "You're a lucky man. You're marrying the prettiest girl in Mineral Point."
Joyce was a stay-at-home mom, supporting anything and everything her husband and children did. The holidays, especially Thanksgiving, Christmas and Easter, were Joyce's favorite days of the year because it meant a home filled with family, love and laughter, along with a smorgasbord of some of the finest home cooking you can imagine.
When the kids were older, Joyce became the Christian Formation Administrative Assistant at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Janesville, a role she loved and remained in until her retirement after 25 years in 2015.
Joyce is survived by her husband and soulmate, David; Three daughters: Polly (John) Barry, Julie (Scott) Beck and Sarah Schaaf (Clint Johnson); Six grandchildren: Trent and Tanner Moe; Elena, Brennen and Adam Beck; and Ava Jo Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Bruce White.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at First Congregational UCC, Janesville, with Reverend Dr. Tanya Sadagopan officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at First Congregational UCC.
Memorial's in Joyce's name can be made to First Congregational UCC. The Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family. For online condolences please see: www.apfelwolfe.com
"Mothers never really die, they just keep the house up in the sky. They polish the sun by day and light the stars that shine at night, keep the moonbeams silvery bright and in the heavenly home above they wait to welcome those they love." — Helen Steiner Rice
