Joyce S. (Martin) Quirk

JANESVILLE, WI - Joyce Shirley (Martin) Quirk, age 86, of Janesville passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. She was born on October 1, 1935, in Rock County, the daughter of Morgan and Emma (Schwengels) Martin. She graduated from Darien Consolidated Grade School and Darien High School.
Joyce married Ollie Quirk on September 25, 1954, at the Darien Lutheran Church. A life-long area resident, Joyce will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife and mother. She had a strong faith and in her earlier years she served her churches in many areas, as a Sunday School teacher, as a member of Lutheran Women's Missionary League (LWML), Martha's Kitchen, Board of Deacons and Altar Guild. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Joyce was an excellent cook and will be remembered in particular for her potato soup. She and her family took many wonderful trips, having traveled throughout much of the United States. Some of her favorite places were Colorado, Glacier National Park, the Grand Canyon and a special trip to Alaska.
Joyce is survived by her husband of nearly 68 years, Ollie Quirk; daughter, Sherry Quirk; son, Dan (Kelly Dulgar) Quirk; brother, Richard Martin; sister, Cynthia Strong; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Morgan and Emma Martin, as well as her sister, Barbara Falk.
A service to honor Joyce's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2921 Mt. Zion Avenue, Janesville. Pastor Brad Urlaub will officiate. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Saturday July 2, 2022, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Private interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to St. Mark Lutheran Church.
The Quirk family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
