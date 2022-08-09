Joyce (Piper) Duffin

Whitewater, WI - Joyce Pauline Piper Duffin, 93, of Whitewater passed away peacefully Friday, August 5, 2022 surrounded by loved ones.
Joyce was born on October 12, 1928 in Cold Spring, WI, the daughter of Lisle and Leona (Akin) Piper. She attended Whitewater City High School and was Salutatorian of her class. Upon graduation in 1945, she attended the University of Wisconsin, Whitewater where she achieved a Bachelor's degree in Education. She taught Business Education at Mukwonago High School for 5 years. In 1953 Joyce married her high school sweetheart, John Lee Duffin. They owned and operated a family dairy farm on Salisbury Road until John's death in 2008.
Joyce was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Family always came first. She enjoyed the simple things in life and found complete fulfillment in knowing her children were following their dreams. Her unconditional love, strong inner strength, integrity, quick wit and joyous personality made for the best mother and friend. She was an avid reader, enjoyed history, travel and she loved to laugh.
Joyce will be immeasurably missed by her children, Nanci (Eddie) Nugen of Oklahoma City, OK, Brian (Julie) Duffin of Brooklyn,WI, Kevin (Tiffany) Duffin of Carmel, IN, Kelly (Ken) Thompson of Lakeway, TX, and Jeff (Andy Groves) Duffin of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Tim (Missy) Nugen, Steven (Rebecca) Nugen, Rebekah (Josh) Rivers, Elizabeth (Ben) Engebretson, Evan (Ashley) Larsen, Bret (Holly Powell) Duffin, Tara (Greg) Goldberg, Abigail Duffin, Keegan Duffin, Ian Duffin, William Maxwell, Meaghan Maxwell, Faith Thompson, Hope Thompson;14 great-grandchildren; sister-in-laws, Clarice Piper, Dorothy (Jack) Saylor, Carol Duffin, Bonnie Duffin; and many nephews, nieces and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 55 years and brothers (Lisle Jr, Myron and Don Piper). Visitation will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, August 12th and also one hour prior to the funeral services, which are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13th at Nitardy Funeral Home in Whitewater WI.
As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, the family requests you consider contributing to the Joyce and John Duffin Memorial Scholarship Fund, recognizing an outstanding Whitewater High School graduate pursuing University studies.