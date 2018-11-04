Joyce P. Deichsel

September 15, 1937 - October 29, 2018

Delavan, WI -- Joyce P. Deichsel, age 81, of Delavan, passed away on Monday, October 29, 2018, at Burr Oak Manor in Genoa City. She was born in Richfield, WI on September 15, 1937, to Louis and Leona (Bealer) Wickersham. Joyce was united in marriage to Donald Deichsel on August 9, 1958. She mentored for many years at Wileman Elementary in Delavan, and also worked at Lake Lawn Lodge, Borg, and RCS. Joyce was also involved in youth soccer during the 1980s, Odyssey of the Minds, and enjoyed bowling.

Joyce is survived by her husband of 60 years, Donald; two children, Sheila Monette, of Terrace, British Columbia, and Tom (Libby) Deichsel, of Antioch, IL; three grandchildren: Asher, Felicity, and Augustina; and a brother, John (Lorena) Wickersham, of Delavan. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and a sister.

A Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Ave in Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

