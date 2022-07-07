Beloit, WI - Joyce M. Litza, age 86, of Beloit, died unexpectedly Monday, July 4, 2022, at the home of her daughter in Janesville. She was born in Benson County, ND, on Aug. 13, 1935, the daughter of the late Emil and Bertha (Sveom) Sowatzki. She married Lawrence H. "Larry" Litza on Aug. 9, 1952, in Dubuque, IA. Larry preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2020. She worked for Admiral Corporation for 18 years until the plant closed. She and Larry then owned and operated Ridgewood Apple Orchard until retirement. Joyce enjoyed working outside around the orchard and tending to her flowers and beloved dogs.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (John) Schmidt of Janesville; a sister, Lois Roen of Beloit; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 3 siblings: Orville, Ernest and John Sowatzki.
No services are being planned at this time. The family is being assisted by the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Litza as a living tribute
