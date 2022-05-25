Janesville, WI - Joyce M. Leahy, age 82, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care - Fitchburg. She was born on February 6, 1940; the daughter of Edward and Florence (Cooksley) Schwartzlow. She married James Leahy on March 30, 1957, in Evansville. Joyce and James spent a lot of time traveling the world during his career in the United States Army. She enjoyed playing cards and bingo, as well as watching American Idol and gameshows on TV. Joyce loved her children and grandchildren dearly. She will be greatly missed.
Joyce is survived by her 3 children: Mike (Laura) Leahy, Sharon Leahy, and William (Geri) Leahy; 9 grandchildren: Sarah (Thomas) Benton, Jessica Leahy, William Leahy Jr., Patrick (Eunicee) Leahy, Jesse Ralph, Kyle Ralph, Anthony Ralph, Miranda Stenberg, and Casey Reed; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Helen Teubert; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and brothers: Donald, Frank, and Francis Schwartzlow.
A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jerry Amstutz officiating. Interment will be in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022. A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service on Friday, at the FUNERAL HOME. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Leahy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
