Joyce L. Warne

October 1, 1940 - September 16, 2022

Janesville, WI - Joyce L. Warne, age 81, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home with family on Friday, September 16, 2022. She was born in Watertown, Wisconsin on October 1, 1940; the daughter of Frederick and Selma (Gerbitz) Schnitger. She was married to Clinton "Skip" Warne on August 18, 1962. As a young girl, Joyce, an avid reader, would walk to her home in Watertown from the library, with armfuls of books; and was proud that the library in her town had been built by Andrew Carnegie. Growing up, Joyce was also a lifeguard at the Watertown swimming pool. She continued her childhood activities of both reading and swimming for her entire lifetime. She especially enjoyed water walking/swimming, which she did bright and early almost every morning, with many amazing and dear friends at the YMCA in Janesville.

