Janesville, WI - Joyce L. Warne, age 81, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at home with family on Friday, September 16, 2022. She was born in Watertown, Wisconsin on October 1, 1940; the daughter of Frederick and Selma (Gerbitz) Schnitger. She was married to Clinton "Skip" Warne on August 18, 1962. As a young girl, Joyce, an avid reader, would walk to her home in Watertown from the library, with armfuls of books; and was proud that the library in her town had been built by Andrew Carnegie. Growing up, Joyce was also a lifeguard at the Watertown swimming pool. She continued her childhood activities of both reading and swimming for her entire lifetime. She especially enjoyed water walking/swimming, which she did bright and early almost every morning, with many amazing and dear friends at the YMCA in Janesville.
Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her strength of character, kindness of heart, and joyful spirit was appreciated by all who had the privilege to know her. She was fun to be around; always teasing and sharing her light and laughter. Joyce's sense of humor and perseverance through life's challenges were enjoyed and admired by many.
Joyce was a dedicated and passionate teacher and spent much of her time supporting elementary and middle school students to grow their math skills. Teaching was an important part of her life and she was especially fond of teaching a large group of middle school boys one year late in her career. She remembered this group as one of her favorite teaching experiences of all time.
Joyce is now at peace and likely working happily with students in her heavenly classroom, swimming in sparkling clear water and in the company of her cherished family members and friends that passed before her, especially her late husband Skip.
We love you and will miss you!
Joyce is survived by her daughters, Karla (Scott) Storlid and Shelly (Matt) Henschler; and 6 grandchildren: Alexander (Casandra) Friedman, Samuel Friedman, Johnathan Storlid, Kathryn Storlid, Harry (fiancé, Sara) Henschler and Maggy Henschler; and many extended family members and dear friends. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband, Clinton "Skip" Warne who died in 1980.
A private family service will be held. Memorial donations can be made to: the YMCA of Northern Rock County - Janesville.
