Afton, WI -- Joyce L. Powell, age 86, of Afton, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, Janesville. She was born in Wilmar, MN, on July 21, 1933, the daughter of the late Alfred and Geneva (Brevig) Kroeger. Joyce married John T. Powell on April 16, 1955 at St. John Lutheran Church in Beloit. He preceded her in death on November 4, 2011. Joyce was a former member of Afton Community Church and a current member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, Janesville. She enjoyed ceramics, sewing, quilting, gardening, shopping through catalogs, and was a leader in 4-H.
She is survived by her children: William Powell, Sharon Thom, Pamela Doering, Ruth (Scott) Arnold, and Brenda (Tad) Drain; seven grandchildren: Tiffany (Tom) Corle, Brittany (Ryan) Flood, Stephany Martin, Jessica (Heath) Spence, Jennifer (Jameson Kammer) Doering, Kari (CJ Smith) Drain, and Tad Drain; 11 great-grandchildren: Aaliyah, Joey, Javonte, Keyondre, Gracie, Lainey, Lillian, Lola, Carleigh, Amelia, and Ayden; as well as nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Bruce Doering; great-grandson, Dakota Kincaid; and ten siblings: Louis, Vern, Art, Melvin, Erland, Esther, Violet, Deloris, May, and Isabell.
Private family services will take place on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, Janesville. Vicar Rick Sears of Our Savior Lutheran Church will preside and burial will follow in the Town of Rock Cemetery. Memorials in Joyce's name may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin.
