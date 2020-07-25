February 19, 1940 - July 22, 2020
Milton, WI -- Joyce Josephine Warren, 80, of Milton, WI, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side. Joyce was born on February 19, 1940 in Great Falls, MT to the late Thomas and Emma (Neff) Spooner. She graduated from Janesville High School with the class of 1959. On July 11, 1959, Joyce married her high school sweetheart, Douglas Warren, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Janesville. Together they raised 3 beautiful children. They had 61 wonderful years together. Joyce worked for 16 years at Parker Pen, and 10 years in the kitchen for the Pulaski School District. Joyce loved to sew, crochet and basket weave. She made quilts for all of her grandchildren and most of her great-grandchildren until she no longer could. Most importantly, Joyce loved spending time with her family. Anyone who knew Joyce will remember her caring smile, her prankster ways and her humorous personality!
Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Warren of Milton; children: Diane (David) Klingenmeyer of Rockton, IL, Sheila (Ward) Edwardson of Edgerton, WI, Richard Warren of Milton; grandchildren: Jessica (Kyle) Reed, Jeff (Jessica) Edwardson, Paul (Roxanne) Klingenmeyer, Jennifer (Josh) Branch, Ryan (Torri) Klingenmeyer, Jordan (Sami) Edwardson; 21 great-grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; siblings, Lee Spooner, and Joanne (Noel) Buggs; sister-in-law: Marilyn Fuder; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and stepfather, Lawrence Stienke.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Faith Community Church, Janesville with Pastor Tim Bales officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday at the church from 11 a.m. until the start of the services, following guidelines with Rock County Phase Two 50% capacity. The family and funeral home staff appreciate the understanding of the community in these regards, and thank the people in attendance for paying their respects in a timely fashion in order to accommodate everyone in attendance. Face masks are recommended. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Joyce's name to Mercy Hospice. www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com