July 20, 1933 - September 26, 2018
Milton, WI -- Joyce J. Box, 85, of Milton, WI, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born on July 20, 1933, to the late Edward and Ruth (Accola) Kammers in Baraboo, WI. She graduated high school, and married Monte Box on September 21, 1957 in Madison, WI. She worked for Gilman for many years, doing Data Entry. Joyce was a longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church, and enjoyed numerous jobs there. Whether it was helping on funeral luncheons, or alter guild, she was always available to help. She enjoyed volunteering at The Gathering Place, and loved doing yardwork and tending her flowers. She loved her family get-togethers and cookouts.
Joyce is survived by her children: Vicki (Jim) Denson, Kevin (Mary) Box, Steven (Hope) Box, David Box; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Monte Box; and two brothers: Neal and Mel Kammers.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 7, 2018, at Hope Lutheran Church with Pastor Collette Gould officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday at the church from 2 p.m. until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.
