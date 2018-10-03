Joyce J. Box

July 20, 1933 - September 26, 2018

Milton, WI -- Joyce J. Box, 85, of Milton, WI, passed away at Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville on Wednesday, September 26, 2018, surrounded by her family. Joyce was born on July 20, 1933, to the late Edward and Ruth (Accola) Kammers in Baraboo, WI. She graduated high school, and married Monte Box on September 21, 1957 in Madison, WI. She worked for Gilman for many years, doing Data Entry. Joyce was a longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church, and enjoyed numerous jobs there. Whether it was helping on funeral luncheons, or alter guild, she was always available to help. She enjoyed volunteering at The Gathering Place, and loved doing yardwork and tending her flowers. She loved her family get-togethers and cookouts.

Joyce is survived by her children: Vicki (Jim) Denson, Kevin (Mary) Box, Steven (Hope) Box, David Box; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces; nephews; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Monte Box; and two brothers: Neal and Mel Kammers.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 7, 2018, at Hope Lutheran Church with Pastor Collette Gould officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday at the church from 2 p.m. until the start of the services. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse