Joyce G. Vriezen

April 17, 1937 - May 26, 2019

Delavan, WI -- Joyce G. (Kemink) Vriezen, age 82, of Delavan passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Ridgestone Village in Delavan. Joyce and her twin sister, Joan, were born on April 17, 1937 to Elmer and Kate Kemink in Fond du Lac, WI. She graduated from Waupun High School in 1955, and received her teaching certificate with the first graduating class of Dordt College in Sioux Center, IA. In 1957, Joyce married Marvin Vriezen, and moved to Delavan, where she spent her life as a mother of three children. She was a teacher and teachers aide for 3 decades at Phoenix Middle School. Joyce was also an organist, and volunteer for many organizations, including the United Way, Delavan Christian School, Aram Public Library, and The "Reads" learning program where she continued to influence the lives of children. Joyce shared her love of music by playing at Monroe Funeral Home for over 40 years, and at numerous churches, including her home church of Creek Road Community Church.

Joyce is survived by her three children: Jim (Karla) Vriezen, of Janesville, David (LuAnn) Vriezen, of Waterloo, and Jeanne (Andy) St. Clair, of Elkhorn; four grandchildren: Megan (Jon) Nelson, Eric (Molly) St. Clair, Bobby (Lauren) Vriezen, and Michael Vriezen; four great-grandchildren: Drew, Isaac, Samuel, and Blake; brother-in-law, Peter Montsma; sister-in-law, Elfrieda "Fritz" Vriezen; and many nieces; nephews; and dear friends. Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Joan Montsma; sisters-in-law, Dena and Eda Vriezen; and brothers-in-law, Bert and John Vriezen.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Creek Road Community Church, W7778 Creek Road in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. A private family burial will follow at the Alto Community Cemetery in Alto, WI. Memorials can be directed to Creek Road Community Church, Aram Public Library, or Open Hands for the Fatherless in Haiti. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com