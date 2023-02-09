Joyce G. (Vant) Aldrich

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, WI - Joyce Grace Aldrich, age 88, a long-time Bradford Township resident passed away at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born on October 1, 1934, on the family farm in Walworth County, the youngest of five children of Arthur and Violet (Baker) Vant. She graduated from Lake Geneva Regional High School in 1952.
Joyce married Percy Aldrich on March 6, 1954. Together they farmed and raised four daughters in Bradford Township. Joyce was active in her church (Emerald Grove Congregational UCC) holding many positions. She enjoyed working as an election worker in Bradford Township for over 50 years. Her most rewarding job was working with her daughter and son-in-law assisting brides at Russair's Veils and Tails.
Joyce Aldrich is survived by her four daughters, Suzanne (David) Banks, Jill (Bob) Bier, Sara (Russell) Schut, and Sally (Curtis) Rowley; seven grandchildren, Nathan Banks, Rylee Banks, Matt Bier, Katie Bier, Lindsay (Kevin) Baumann, Bryan Schut, and Jarod (Alicia) Schut; and one great-grandson, Cayman Schut. She was preceded in death by her husband, Percy Aldrich who passed away on December 2, 2007. Her parents and her four siblings, Ellen Zwiebel, Bert Vant, Lawrence Vant and Alice Border also preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 10, 2023, at EMERALD GROVE CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH UCC, 8127 East US Highway 14, Janesville with burial to follow in the Emerald Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Friday, February 10th from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the services.
The Aldrich family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be sent to www.henkeclarson.com.
