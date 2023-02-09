Joyce G. (Vant) Aldrich

October 1, 1934 - February 7, 2023

BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, WI - Joyce Grace Aldrich, age 88, a long-time Bradford Township resident passed away at Willowick Assisted Living in Clinton on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born on October 1, 1934, on the family farm in Walworth County, the youngest of five children of Arthur and Violet (Baker) Vant. She graduated from Lake Geneva Regional High School in 1952.

