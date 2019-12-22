Joyce Evelyn Finley

September 18, 1928 - December 19, 2019

Walworth, WI -- Joyce Evelyn (Bottlemy) Finley, 91, entered into eternal life on December 19th, 2019, at Golden Years of Walworth, where she has been a resident since 2007. Joyce was born on September 18th, 1928 the only daughter of Laverne and G. Evelyn (Ryer) Bottlemy, and lived all her life in Walworth. She graduated from Walworth High School in 1946, and worked at Waals department store for many years. She married the love of her life, Harmon A. Finley, on October 18th, 1949 at Brick Baptist Church. They owned and operated H&F Well and Pump Service for 33 years. In retirement, they enjoyed traveling and spending time at their home in Minoqua with friends. After Harmon's passing in 1999 she continued to operate a utility trailer sales business on her own. Joyce loved camping, crafts, music and horseback riding in her younger years. She accepted the challenge of breaking any pony to drive a cart. She loved watching her son and later her granddaughter show livestock. Joyce loved her family and cherished her great-grandchildren.

Joyce is survived by her son, Gary (Maureen) of Walworth; granddaughter, Stacey (Corey) of North Freedom; and great-grandchildren: Vann Harmon, Madilyn and Raegan; as well as many friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harmon; and infant son, Steven Harmon Finley.

Visitation will be Friday, December 27 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan. Funeral services will immediately follow with Pastor Steve Buchanan officiating. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com

Our heartfelt thank you to the Richard Austin family, and the entire staff at Golden Years of Walworth, for their care and support over the years. Also to her team at St. Croix Hospice, for their exceptional compassion.

Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. Matthew 11:28-30 We love you Grams, with all our hearts.