Joyce Elsie Dougherty

February 5, 1922 - January 14, 2020

Whitewater, WI -- Joyce E. Dougherty, age 97, passed away on January 14, 2020 at Fairhaven Retirement Community in Whitewater where she had lived for the past 61/2 years. She was born February 5, 1922, in Whitewater, WI, the first of two children of Lloyd and Elsie (Uglow) Taylor. She grew up in LaGrange, WI, and graduated from City High in Whitewater. Joyce received her bachelor's degree in education from Whitewater State Teachers College, did graduate work at the University of Colorado in Boulder, and, in 1971, received her master's degree in education from the University of North Texas in Denton.

In 1949, Joyce married H. James Dougherty, Jr., of Oklahoma. Soon after their marriage, Jim received his law degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. Joyce taught elementary education, principally 4th grade, for many years - first in Wisconsin and Illinois and, after her marriage, in Oklahoma and Texas. After the death of her beloved husband Jim, Joyce retired "back" to Wisconsin in 1991.

In her retirement, Joyce enjoyed travel - both throughout the United States and internationally. She worked tirelessly for her church, was a member of United Methodist Women, and enjoyed spending time with her family. Due to declining mobility, Joyce lived her last 61/2 years in nursing care at Fairhaven. Even so, she did her best to remain "active" in family gatherings, her church and activities at Fairhaven. She always retained her interest in family and current events, and found many ways to help those in need.

Joyce is survived by her brother, Dean Taylor; her nephew, Chuck Taylor and his wife, Barb (all of Whitewater); a niece, Carrie (Jeff) James and her family of Olympia, WA; and nephew, Michael (Carlye) Taylor of Odenton, MD. Joyce was pre-deceased by her parents; her sister-in-law, Shirley Taylor; and her husband, Jim.

A celebration of life for Joyce will be held in Fellowship Hall at Fairhaven Retirement Community, 435 W Starin Rd., Whitewater, WI, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020. Memorials, if desired, may be made to The Time is Now (Lake Geneva) or the Memorials Committee of First United Methodist Church - Whitewater. The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI assisted the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com

Joyce's family would like to thank the staff at Fairhaven, particularly those on 3rd Floor, for their years of care and concern for Joyce.