July 3, 1943 - October 12, 2018
Delavan Lake, WI -- Joyce Elizabeth (Rieser) Atkinson, 75, of Delavan Lake died at Golden Years Retirement Home on Friday, October 12. Joyce was born July 3, 1943, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Pete Rieser and Irene Luchessi. She came from Chicago to Delavan and graduated from Delavan-Darien High School in 1961. Joyce immediately started with Sta-Rite Industries and worked her way up to Sales Management. She was a member of the 25 year Club and worked for over 45 years at Sta-Rite. She married Holis C. Atkinson in 1965, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Delavan. Holis worked with her at Sta-Rite Industries. Holis died September 10, 2000. Joyce was active in community affairs, the Delavan Lioness's, Delavan Historical Society, the Quilting group, Questers, Monday Club, and was a docent at Black Point Mansion on Lake Geneva and Lake Geneva Museum.
She is survived by two sons, Kevin (Keri) Atkinson of Darien, Peter (Kelly) Atkinson of Lake Geneva; three grandchildren: Michael, Sena and Jarod.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; and sister.
Funeral Services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the Betzer Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 16. The Family suggests Memorials to the Lakeland Animal Shelter in Joyce's name. Betzer Funeral Home is serving the family.
