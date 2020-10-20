October 17, 2020
Evansville, WI - Joyce Elaine Skoien age 92 passed away on October 17, 2020 in Stoughton Hospital. She was born at home in Evansville on December 8, 1927 the daughter of Joseph and Esther (Woodstock) Meredith. Joyce married Lawrence "Larry" Skoien on May 4, 1946 and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2001. She enjoyed visiting and having coffee with her friends, going to the Fireside for shows, reading and traveling. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville and was a member of the Evansville Women's Fireman's Auxiliary. Most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She will be missed by family and friends. She is survived by her children; Elaine Skoien of Adams Friendship, David Skoien of Evansville, four grandchildren; Michael (Renata) Elmer, Jolene (Robert) Armstrong, Chad Skoien, Steve Skoien, six great grandchildren; Elizabeth, David, Jennifer, Katelyn, Paige, Elsie, a sister; Helen (Pete) Olsen, a sister in-law; Eileen Meredith, several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother; Harold "Bud" Meredith, a granddaughter; Jennifer Lynn Skoien. A private family service will be held with burial following in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com