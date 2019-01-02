January 31, 1929 - December 29, 2018
Elgin, IL -- Joyce Elaine Schulze, age 89, of Elgin, IL, passed away at home on December 29, 2018. Joyce was born on a farm in Sauk County near Reedsburg, WI, on January 31, 1929, to her loving parents, Clarence and Zella Metcalf (nee Astle). Joyce grew up in a different time: she was raised on a dairy farm, attended school in a one-room schoolhouse, and won the title of Dairy Queen. She was married for 57 years to the love of her life, Victor Schulze, until his passing in 2007. Together they raised a daughter, and treasured time spent with family. Loved ones will remember Joyce as kind, hardworking, fun-loving, and quick to laugh. Her sisters were her best friends for all her life. In her free time, she enjoyed bowling, golf and crocheting. In her final years, Joyce's grandson, Paul, became her generous, dedicated and loving full-time caregiver, allowing her to live at home until her death.
Joyce is survived by her daughter, Cindy Kundrat; sisters, Dorothy Cassity and Viola Schulze; grandson, Paul Kundrat; and many nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her dear husband, Victor; siblings: Dick Metcalf, Robert Metcalf, and Phyllis Miller; and grandson, Michael Kundrat.
Services for Joyce Schulze will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2018, at 2 p.m. at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, 2200 Milton Ave, Janesville, WI 53545, Pastor Sharon Kelly officiating, with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your favorite charity. Final arrangements entrusted to Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin IL 60120. For more information call 847-741-1128, or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com.
