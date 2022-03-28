Joyce E. (McCaffrey) Richards

Janesville, WI - Joyce E. Richards, 87, passed away with family surrounding her Friday, March 25, 2022, which would have been her 66th wedding anniversary. She was born November 17, 1934, in Magnolia, WI to the late Ernest O. and Beatrice R. (Setzer) McCaffrey. At the United Methodist Church of Evansville, Joyce married the love of her life Glenn W. Richards on March 25, 1956. He would precede her in death on February 27, 2014.
Joyce enjoyed feeding her birds, watching cardinals, getting and giving "guff" (some of the family called her "sassypants"), and doing word search puzzles. Being a Wisconsin sports fan she loved watching and cheering on the Badgers, Brewers, Packers, and Bucks. But, most of all her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, were so important to her.
She is survived by her children: Bruce (Mary) Richards and Dale (Cheryl) Richards; seven grandchildren: Michelle (Grant) Zickert, Jeffrey (Sarah) Richards, Robert (Nicole) Richards, Nicole (Dan) Zajork, John (Angelyn) Wells, Hailey Wells, and Andrew Wells; nine great grandchildren: Olivia Richards, Charlotte Richards, Jack Richards, Colton Richards, Tori Richards, Megan Richards, Molly Richards, Evan Zajork, and Josh Zajork; Melvin and Kim Crawford whom Joyce considered to be her children; sister Donna Jaggi; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents; husband; son Roy Richards; and siblings: Barbara Williams, Philip McCaffrey, Edmund McCaffrey, and Liz Widmer.
A funeral prayer will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
A special thank you to the staff of Mercyhealth Hospital for great care to Joyce and the family for the few days they were there.
To plant a tree in memory of Joyce Richards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.