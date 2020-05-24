April 14, 1935 - May 15, 2020
Cape Coral, FL -- Joyce E. Jegerlehner, age 85, of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Janesville, WI died Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born April 14, 1935 in Freeport, IL to Walter and Iva (Coon) Marsh. She was the youngest of 8 siblings. She married Frank C. Jegerlehner on November 10, 1955 and was married until his death on June 19, 2009. They enjoyed their life raising their children in Janesville, WI. Later they moved to Cape Coral, FL to enjoy their retirement. She was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church. Joyce proudly worked at Sentry Foods on the East side of town. She enjoyed rooting for her children and grandchildren at every event. She wasn't the quiet, shy person. Joyce enjoyed fishing up North at the family cabin and in Florida. She wanted to catch the biggest and most fish. She was an avid golfer in her prime. She tackled any home improvement project.
Joyce is survived by her two sons: Fred (Robin) Jegerlehner of Tomahawk, WI and Mark (Dawn) Jegerlehner of Ft. Wayne, IN; her daughter Anita (David) Foss of Cape Coral, FL; three grandchildren: Andrew (Heidi) Jegerlehner, Kyle (Sarah) Jegerlehner, and Monica (Shawn) Johnson; six step-grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband Frank, Joyce was preceded in death by her grandson Matthew Jegerlehner.
Dad, no more sitting in the recliner eating popcorn and watching races. Here she comes. Matt- keep an eye on both, Grandpa will need help.