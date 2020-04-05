February 23, 1923 - April 2, 2020
Delavan, WI -- Joyce E. Davis, age 97, of Delavan passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. She was born in Loyal, WI on February 23, 1923 to Charles and Alma (Eggimann) Munger. Joyce graduated from Delavan High School in 1941. She worked at Borg Instruments during World War II and later at Oak Manufacturing in Elkhorn. Joyce was united in marriage to Leslie Davis on September 11, 1948 at Delavan Methodist Church. Leslie passed away on July 16, 2000. They raised three loving daughters and enjoyed playing cards, traveling, and spending time with their family. Joyce was a member of Delavan United Methodist Church, Delavan American Legion Auxiliary, and Harvard Women of the Moose.
Joyce is survived by her three daughters, Cynthia (Richard) Clark, of Milwaukee, Cheryl Davis, of Allens Grove, and Tammy (Jeff) Demet, of Delavan; grandchildren, Jennifer (Tim) Keithley, Julianne (Mike) Driscoll, Jacob Kieselburg, Jesse (Noel) Clark, Elizabeth (Ali) Razaa, Laura (Sawyer Hopps) Clark, Mikala Demet, and Zachary Demet; nine great grandchildren, Shelby, Tiara, Sierra, Maura, Raphael, Delaney, Jordan, Hazel, and Juniper; one great-great granddaughter; and many step grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leslie; three sisters; five brothers; and son-in-law, Russell Campbell. A Private Family Burial will take place at SPRING GROVE CEMETERY in Delavan. Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Delavan United Methodist Church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com?