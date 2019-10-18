October 30, 1944 - October 15, 2019

Orfordville, WI -- Joyce E. Coehoorn, age 74, of Orfordville, WI died Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Janesville, WI. She was born October 30, 1944, the daughter of Lewis D. and Lila M. (Wincapaw) Ayers. She graduated from Beloit Memorial High School, Class of 1962. Joyce completed her education at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater earning a Bachelors Degree of Fine Arts. Joyce married Thomas L. Coehoorn on August 20, 1984. They were blessed with many happy years together. She was employed as a medical transcriptionist at Mercy Hospital.

Joyce was a very talented artist, she had the ability to draw anything. Her paintings and prints were featured and sold in various art galleries in Wisconsin. Joyce was an avid gardener. She especially loved creating flower gardens and had a fondness for irises. Joyce was an animal enthusiast. She enjoyed many years working with horses, trail riding and showing competitions. Her greatest passion was for rescuing animals. The family thought there might have been a sign somewhere on the farm that said please drop off any unwanted cats right here. While the number of indoor and outdoor pets varied throughout the years, she was known to have a gift with all kinds of animals, from peacocks to llamas. She was always happy to make room for one more.

Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Coehoorn of Orfordville, WI; daughter, Tamra Lyne of Madison, WI; and her two grandsons, Jeffrey Lyne and Matthew Lyne. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Myrtle (Greenberg) Devine; her adopted parents, Lewis D. Ayers and Lila M. Ayers; and her brother, John Devine.

Joyce's Funeral Service will be 12 Noon on Saturday, October 19, 2019 in the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, 1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit, with Rev. Larry Froemming officiating. Family and friends will be received on Saturday in the Funeral Home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in the Clinton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Coehoorn family on our website, brianmarkfh.com.

Brian G. Mark Funeral Homes

1000 Inman Parkway, Beloit. (608) 362-2000