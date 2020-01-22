March 30, 1929 - January 18, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Joyce E. Buggs, 90, of Janesville, passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born March 30, 1929 along with a twin brother, Royce, to Walter and Etta (Gerkin) Talley in Correctionville, IA. The family moved to South Dakota in 1930, where Joyce attended school in Lake Preston. On January 3, 1946, Joyce married Maurice Martin in South Dakota. They farmed for nine years in North Dakota before moving to Beloit, WI. Maurice preceded her in death on August 21, 1966. On July 24, 1987 she married Harold Buggs in Reno, NV, and he also preceded her in death on March 8, 1999. Joyce was a member of the Asbury Methodist Church. She also was a member of the Women of the Moose and enjoyed bowling in her later years.

She is survived by her children: Dan (Marilyn) Martin, Janice Robertson, Steve (Carol) Martin, Patsy (Reza) Soulati, Vicki (Gerald) Hoff, Bill Martin, and Randy (Sharon) Martin; 18 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and Harold's children also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Stephanie Martin; and her siblings.

A Funeral Service for Joyce will be held at 6 p.m. at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville with Pastor Will Jewson presiding. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday as well. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the nurses and CNAs at Rock Haven for taking care of Joyce these last 5 years.