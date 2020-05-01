March 26, 1935 - April 26, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Joyce C. Kershaw, age 85, of Janesville, WI, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. Joyce was born on March 26, 1935, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Elizabeth Hogan. She graduated high school in June of 1953, from Westcott Vocational High School in Chicago, IL. On November 2, 1953, she married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Chuck Kershaw. She and Chuck lived in multiple cities and states while Chuck served in the Air Force for 12 years. After his service, they moved back to Chicago, and spent most of their life together in Milwaukee, WI, North St. Paul and Woodbury, MN, and finally back to Wisconsin, where they settled in Janesville. Joyce was beautiful, loving, devoted, and a spirited wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Her thoughtful calls, letters, cards, and conversations will be missed by all. She loved her family like no other, with the fierceness of a lioness over her pride. She made sure her family came first, and was always there to welcome you into her family with loving arms. Joyce was her family's rock and the glue that has kept the family strong and tightly together forever.
Joyce is survived by her loving husband, Chuck, of 66 years; five children: Bob Kershaw of Janesville, Sandi Needham of Janesville, Kathy (Linda Payne) Kershaw of Wautoma, WI, Tim (Kim Johnson) Kershaw of Blaine, MN, Rick (April) Kershaw of Shell Lake, WI; like her son, John (Rhonda) Berkshire; daughter-in-law, Paula Kershaw, widow of Don; brother, Edward (Marylin) Hogan; 14 grandchildren: Chuck (Kim) Kershaw, Tony (Eva) Harper, Jason Kershaw, Heather Kershaw, Dean Kershaw, Josh (Val ) Needham, Sarah (Matt) Felchner, Jereme Needham, Steve Payne, Dan Payne, Jake Kershaw, Stephanie Jestus, Katie (Cory) Uhlendorf, and Paige Kershaw; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; step grandchildren; nephews and nieces; and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Don, who she is reunited with in heaven; as well as her parents, Elizabeth and John Treado; sisters: Betty (Jess) Quisenberry, Bernadine (Chuck) Ables, and Rosemary (Norb) Grossman; and other family.
A celebration of life will be held later this year after the current world situation improves and the event is allowed to happen. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Thank you to all of Joyce's doctors, nurses, and clergy, for the help and support you gave her and her family. God Bless all of you.